Lord Bonkers 30 years ago: Banged up at Salisbury police station

off on his travels, but we can still see what he was up to 30 years ago.
Liberator 198 was dated July 1991 and in it we found that Lord Bonkers had got caught up with the New Age Travellers who were so alarming respectable opinion at the time.
I suppose one can be an Anglican and a member of the Church of Rutland at the same time. Lord Bonkers has always been in favour of having it both ways.
Friday
On the morning of the summer solstice, what should the practising Anglican do but journey to Stonehenge to dance around the hele stone? Unfortunately, when my companions and I near the monument it becomes apparent that the greater part of the Wiltshire Constabulary is arrayed before it with the intent of frustrating our purpose.
As the inclement weather has obliged me to don snorkel, mask and flippers, my attempt to evade capture by fleeing across the Plain prove futile and I soon find myself "banged up" (as I believe the expression is) in a cell at Salisbury police station with the very minimum of domestic staff - I fear that all one reads of poor conditions in Her Majesty's gaols is only too true.
Even so, we manage to improvise a cricket net and keep up our spirits with readings from Morley's Life of Gladstone. At first I am regarded as something of an eccentric, but when I explain that I am a Liberal the authorities appear to understand.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
