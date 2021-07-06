Jeremy Thorpe, racism and rock and roll

Here, photographed backstage at the Royal Festival Hall in 1967, are Jimi Hendrix and the then leader of the Liberal Party, Jeremy Thorpe. Other photos taken on the same occasion show Hendrix tutoring Thorpe in playing the guitar.
So was Thorpe keener on rock and roll than Cyril Smith was?
Judge for yourself. Here he is talking about the film Rock Around the Clock on BBC Radio in 1956:
"I am a lover of music; therefore I am prejudiced and don't like jazz. Jazz to me comes from the jungle, and this is jungle music taken to its logical conclusion. This is musical Mau-Mau."
The racism here makes you catch your breath, particularly as Thorpe was a principled opponent of Apartheid in South Africa.
I remember hearing this extract played on the radio more than once when I was a boy - it may be that John Ebdon used it in his creative archive programmes.
In his book The Restless Generation - How rock music changed the face of 1950s Britain, Pete Frame suggests that it comes from an edition of Does the Team Think (DTTT), but that sounds unlikely. DTTT was a sort of parody of Any Questions? with comedians on the panel, so it's more likely that it comes from Any Questions? itself.
No comments:
Post a Comment