Patrick Cargill was Robin Jackman's uncle

We have our Trivial Fact of the Day, though the judges admit that you have to have been around in the 1970s to appreciate it fully.

Patrick Cargill (1918-1996) was an actor best known for starring in the situation comedy Father, Dear Father between 1968 and 1973. (Typically for the era, there were also a film in 1973 and series made in Australis in 1978 and 1980.)

He also had a film career, appearing in Carry on Jack, Help! and The Magic Christian.

Robin Jackman (1945-2020), a seam bowler with a brisk, short-stepped run up, was a Surrey stalwart who played for England late in his career.

He played his county between 1966 and 1982, and for England in 1981 and 1982, though he had appeared in a one-day international as early as 1974.

Because he had played and coached in Apartheid South Africa, the Guyanese government refused him an entry visa during England's 1981-2 tour of the West Indies, with the result that the Georgetown test was cancelled.

The two are paired here because I have discovered that Patrick Cargill was Robin Jackman's uncle.

