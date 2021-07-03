We have our Trivial Fact of the Day, though the judges admit that you have to have been around in the 1970s to appreciate it fully.
Patrick Cargill (1918-1996) was an actor best known for starring in the situation comedy Father, Dear Father between 1968 and 1973. (Typically for the era, there were also a film in 1973 and series made in Australis in 1978 and 1980.)
He also had a film career, appearing in Carry on Jack, Help! and The Magic Christian.
Robin Jackman (1945-2020), a seam bowler with a brisk, short-stepped run up, was a Surrey stalwart who played for England late in his career.
He played his county between 1966 and 1982, and for England in 1981 and 1982, though he had appeared in a one-day international as early as 1974.
Because he had played and coached in Apartheid South Africa, the Guyanese government refused him an entry visa during England's 1981-2 tour of the West Indies, with the result that the Georgetown test was cancelled.
The two are paired here because I have discovered that Patrick Cargill was Robin Jackman's uncle.
