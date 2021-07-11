Listen to 50 years of Chelsea history

If your team wins the FA Cup when you are 10 then the rest of life is bound to prove a bit of an anticlimax.
Those years are being covered by Chelsea Fancast, which is putting up a separate podcast on the club's fortunes since its 1970 victory over Leeds.
The collection is not yet complete, but there are already plenty of good things to enjoy.
I had forgotten just how well we did in the mid-1980s, finishing sixth in the old first division in 1984/5 and 1985/6, while the 1982/3 podcast makes clear how close we came to being relegated to the third tier.
And a theme that runs through many of these shows is that Ken Bates, despite his courting of controversy and rebarbative views, served the club well as chairman.
