Helen Morgan on the importance of external scrutiny of the NHS

Helen Morgan has been interviewed by Healthcare Management about the Liberal Democrats' concern at government plans to reduce external scrutiny of the National Health Service.
She says:
"We know from polling back in 2024 there are people who feel their care has been poor, but they don't want to report that back into the NHS because they are dependent on that care, and they think it might impact on the care that they're receiving, and that's the value of Healthwatch because it's so independent of the NHS."
There are a number of changes involved, so it's all rather technical and involves a lot of acronyms, but this is certainly one of the most important current Lib Dem campaigns.
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