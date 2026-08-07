Raven: Phil Daniels and archaeology encounter nuclear waste

Nuclear site dig will change prehistory, says archaeologist
says the headline on a BBC News article about Sizewell C.
A nuclear power station being built on an ancient site? That sounds like the plot of an ITV children's serial from the Seventies.
And I was pretty much right, because the largely forgotten series Raven from 1977 dealt with plans to store nuclear waste use an ancient cave system. I'm not sure I remember watching it, but I did have the book.
So here's the first episode. Note the strong cast: Phil Daniels, Michael Aldridge and Patsy Rowlands.
Before I found this, I was going to use a short video about the series. It's fine, except when it claims that, by dealing with environmental issues in 1977, Raven was "way ahead of its time".
People write with such certainty about decades they don't remember. But often their version of the past is as wide of the mark as that you find in the AI nostalgia accounts they love to correct.
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