Reform councillor who said she ‘received no training’ sent resignation letter to wrong council

The Independent wins our Headline of the Day Award.
After they had announced their verdict, I told the judges I didn't receive any training when I was a councillor all those years ago.
They asked if I lived in a shoebox in the middle of the road.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
The Independent wins our Headline of the Day Award.
After they had announced their verdict, I told the judges I didn't receive any training when I was a councillor all those years ago.
They asked if I lived in a shoebox in the middle of the road.
No comments:
Post a Comment