Thursday, August 20, 2026

Reform councillor who said she ‘received no training’ sent resignation letter to wrong council



The Independent wins our Headline of the Day Award.

After they had announced their verdict, I told the judges I didn't receive any training when I was a councillor all those years ago. 

They asked if I lived in a shoebox in the middle of the road.

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