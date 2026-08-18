Horse Nell 'stable' after canal rescue

I may be in Shropshire, but our Headline of the Day comes from the BBC News Leicestershire pages:
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Aylestone Meadows after Nell "must have decided to cool-off in the canal near the Packhorse Bridge" but suddenly became stuck in the waterway.
A technical rescue team from Southern Station and a crew from Wigston Fire Station were dispatched to the scene on Saturday evening, and working alongside local farmers they lifted the animal out and had her checked over by a vet.
A statement from the service said Nell now "appears to be in a stable condition" at home, adding: "You can lead a horse to water, but it can be a struggle getting it back out again."
The judges did find a Shropshire Star story to commend highly:
"The impact would be huge": Residents rally against plans for three new homes in Shropshire village
No comments:
Post a Comment