BBC Radio Leicester's Secret Leicestershire on Oakham Castle

It's not in Leicestershire and it's no secret, but Oakham Castle is the subject of the latest short programme in BBC Radio Leicester's Secret Leicestershire series.
The programme talks about the wider castle site, not just the wonderful Norman great hall you see above.
If you want to know more about the archaeology of this fascinating site, you can listen to an online lecture by Matthew Morris from University of Leicester Archaeological Services, who has led digs there.
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