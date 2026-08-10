The judges are unanimous. Our Headline of the Day Award goes to the Guardian.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, August 10, 2026
Brazilian footballer falls down hole celebrating goal that was then disallowed
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 5:45 pm
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