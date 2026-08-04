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Tuesday, August 04, 2026
Man vows to "never travel to Lincolnshire again" after Humber Bridge fines
The judges were aghast. What, never again see Lincoln Cathedral or the stone buildings of Stamford?
Nevertheless, they gave Hull Live our Headline of the Day Award for its tale of a pissed off hedgehog rescuer.
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