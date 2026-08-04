Tuesday, August 04, 2026

Man vows to "never travel to Lincolnshire again" after Humber Bridge fines


The judges were aghast. What, never again see Lincoln Cathedral or the stone buildings of Stamford?

Nevertheless, they gave Hull Live our Headline of the Day Award for its tale of a pissed off hedgehog rescuer.

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