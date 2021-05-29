"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, May 29, 2021
A history of the railways around Market Harborough
This video from Matt Davis is more than a history of the Rugby to Stamford line. It covers all the lines around Market Harborough - there were once many.
Stay with it for some great period photos of vanished stations.
