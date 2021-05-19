Are house prices a pointer to who'll win Chesham and Amersham?

From The Negotiator:
Analysis of house prices in all of the 124 districts, unitary and borough councils of England revealed that there’s been a 13.2 per cent increase across Liberal Democrat ruled constituencies since the 2019 general election while Tory-led regions have seen a 1.7 per cent drop.
The average house prices across Lib Dem and Conservative majority areas are £430,141 and £283,512 respectively. Labour-held areas have the lowest average house price at just £193,487, but this still marks an average rise of 8.3% since 2019.
In this same period of time, the average house price for the whole of England has gone up by 9.5%.
It's findings are a long way from the Liberalism of the left-behind, but this research does help explain why it is that the Lib Dems made gains in the affluent south a couple of weeks ago and why they rather fancy their chances in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.
If you want to help the Lib Dem effort there, the details are on Sarah Green for Chesham and Amersham.
The party has two offices - one in Chesham and one in Amersham.
Our Chesham office is Chesham Youth Centre, Old Drill Hall, Bellingdon Road, Chesham, Bucks, HP5 2HA
Our Amersham office is 11 Hill Avenue, Amersham, HP6 5BD
Both are open daily for delivery and canvassing:
Monday to Friday 9am - 7:30pm
Saturday 10am - 6pm
Sunday 10am - 4pm
