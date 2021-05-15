Billy Barratt wins an International Emmy

In one of those posts I said that its young star Billy Barratt gave "the best performance by a child actor I have ever seen".
It seems I was not alone in estimating it so highly. In November 2020 Barratt won an International Emmy for the best TV performance by an actor that year.
This is a big deal. Recent winners of this award include Kenneth Branagh and Dustin Hoffman.
Responsible Child itself won the International Emmy for the best TV movie of mini-series and you can still watch it on the BBC iPlayer.
