Saturday, May 15, 2021

Billy Barratt wins an International Emmy

I have blogged several times about the BBC television play Responsible Child, which looked at the way the British legal system deals with children accused of serious crimes.

In one of those posts I said that its young star Billy Barratt gave "the best performance by a child actor I have ever seen".

It seems I was not alone in estimating it so highly. In November 2020 Barratt won an International Emmy for the best TV performance by an actor that year.

This is a big deal. Recent winners of this award include Kenneth Branagh and Dustin Hoffman.

Responsible Child itself won the International Emmy for the best TV movie of mini-series and you can still watch it on the BBC iPlayer.
