Jeff Buckley: Grace

I chose a Jeff Buckley track 10 years ago, but he has been on my mind recently because of a BBC Radio documentary.
The Grace of Jeff Buckley tells the story of a momentous day during his first solo UK tour in 1994. He was to die three years later aged only 30.
This performance of his only LP's title track is taken from an edition of BBC2's The Late Show. I don't remember its presentation style being this stilted, but the video camera does not lie.
And I wonder how it feels to be introduced with a reference to a father who has never acknowledged or cared for you.
