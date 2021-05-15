The Joy of Six 1008

Geoffrey M. Hodgson outlines his long journey from socialism to liberalism.
"This decision is a crime. A brutish act of narrow Philistinism that will rob all future generations of a unique living, human tradition that took almost five centuries to grow. It can never be regained once lost. It is an abhorrent betrayal of the legislative duty of care and responsibility which every level of government, from the most local to the supra-national, has to protect heritage and community and culture." Brice Stratford on the government's decision to allow the Whitechapel Bell Foundry to be converted into a hotel:
"Britpop has a bad reputation for stolid, white-boy basicness now, but it’s not a reputation Parklife deserves. While Oasis stacked their support with soundalike guitar bands, seeing Blur at Mile End meant I also saw weirdo electro duo Sparks." Sarah Ditum stands up for Blur.
Johnny Restall revisits a drab, wet London for Séance On A Wet Afternoon (1964), a psychological thriller with supernatural undertones.
Flickering Lamps tales us behind the high walls of London’s Charterhouse.
