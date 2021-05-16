Humphrey Lyttelton and his Band: Bad Penny Blues

There's a great story about this record and Humphrey Lyttelton tells it in another video.
Essentially, Joe Meek its producer had an enormous influence on the final sound. That would be expected today, but was unheard of in 1956.
Lyttelton says that if he had heard the record beforehand he would have vetoed its release. But he was abroad and by the time he got back to Britain it was already a hit. "So I shut up."
There is another story I have heard Lyttelton tell about this record, though I can't find it on the web.
He was walking down a corridor at the BBC in the 1960s and met John Lennon coming the other way. As they passed, Lennon pointed at him and said "Bad Penny Blues".
Paul McCartney must have liked it too, as you will discover if you listen to Lady Madonna.
