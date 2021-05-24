"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, May 24, 2021
Major drug dealer's love of Leicestershire Stilton cheese betrays him to the police
The Leicester Mercury wins our Headline of the Day Award with this magnificent effort.
It would, the judges remarked, have been the headline of any day.
