New attempt to revive Leicester's Granby Street and Church Gate

It's good to see Leicester's architecture celebrated like this, but Granby Street is a victim of earlier council schemes.
When I first got to know Leicester, Granby Street was a serious shopping street. But the construction of first The Shires and then Highcross, which shifted the heart of the city's retailing back to where it had been in Roman and medieval times, left it out on a limb and the prestige shops have long departed from it.
What will become of it in the long run remains to be seen, but om the mean time you can read more about these new plans,
No comments:
Post a Comment