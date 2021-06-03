Lord Bonkers' Diary: One of the great sights of London

Thursday
It is one of the great sights of London. Late at night the cognoscenti gather at the rear doors of the Treasury to see the rabble scrabbling for contracts and used fivers. Despite my travails in Rutland, I cannot resist taking in the spectacle on my journey home from Westminster to St Pancras.
Here is the brother-in-law of a junior minister; there the landlord of the local of an eminent peer. Here the former nanny to the second family of a cabinet minister; there a fellow with a folder of incriminating photographs.
How the recipients caper as they pocket their gifts! Some can barely walk, so weighed down are they with cash. Really, I wonder the spectacle is not in every guide book.
