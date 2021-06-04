The Joy of Six 1011

James Butler looks at Dominic Cummings' appearance in front of the Commons inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic: "The fantasy of the philosopher-king – or in this case, the scientist-king – is the oldest expression of oligarchical resentment at democracy there is; Parliament has already accorded to the government extensive powers to regulate all social life during the pandemic with minimal scrutiny, powers which are even then often exceeded and unequally applied by the police."
By the late 1980s almost all mature specimens of Britain's once-iconic elm tree had died as a result of Dutch elm disease. Mark Rowe investigates attempts to reintroduce them.
Did Margaret Thatcher help invent soft-serve ice cream? No, says Daniel Fromson.
"In English villages, vats only exist for drowning people—in beer, in pickling brine, in whiskey, in jam. This is doubly true if the vat was built by 14th century monks." Maureen Johnson offers a guide to not getting murdered in a quaint English village.
Richard Foster reads Pat Nevin's autobiography The Accidental Footballer.
