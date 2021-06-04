Lord Bonkers' Diary: "A haughty old boot"

Friday
Back in Rutland, we are still racking our brains to solve the problem of the blocked canal. Hard as we try, the transhipment docks behind Oakham Quay continue to fill and no solution emerges.
Really, if it were not for the memoirs of a previous MP for this part of the world (I do not mean my own 20-volume work), I should despair.
Fortunately, Alan Duncan has published Noises Off and given us all a Jolly Good Laugh. He details a row they had in The Falcon at Uppingham – a pleasant watering hole, but it’s not the Bonkers’ Arms – with the Dowager Duchess of Rutland and describes her as “a haughty old boot”. Reader, I roared.
