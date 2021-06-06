Carole King: It's Too Late

Choosing No Secrets one Sunday, I blogged:
I suppose if there were an event for albums by females singer-songwriters released in 1971, Carly Simon would win bronze while Joni Mitchell and Carole King disputed gold and silver for Blue and Tapestry respectively.
What is remarkable is that Blue and Tapestry were recorded at the same time in neighbouring studios - the same piano appears on both records.
It's Too Late is the best known track from Tapestry and gave Carole King her only US number one as a performer. Fifty years on, it still sounds great.
1 comment:
Chris While and Julie Matthews (with others) performed as and recorded Blue Tapestry 2002-4, very warmly received
