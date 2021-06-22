The Joy of Six 1013

What should a Liberal approach to building a more sustainable economy in a sharply contested world order look like? asks William Wallace.
Rural voters are increasingly comfortable returning non-Conservative councillors, argues Matthew Pennell, He usefully identifies four types of rural constituencies.
Jay Bea reads Anna Cale's new biography The Real Diana Dors.
Mina Tavakoli reviews The Sparks Brothers - a documentary on Ron and Russell Mael and their band Sparks.
"Flat Holm is full of the beauty of nature. It's home to seabird colonies and retains its wilderness, remoteness and isolation. But alongside the lighthouse and wildlife sits an abandoned and dilapidated former cholera hospital where sick and infectious patients were sent to live and die." Thomas Deacon takes us to an island in the Bristol Channel.
No comments:
Post a Comment