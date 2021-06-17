The Joy of Six 1012

"Lib Dems in cities (and remember, a lot of politically active centre-left folk live in cities) see municipal Labour as unimaginative, entitled, tribal, machine-based and sometimes corrupt. Labour people see local Lib Dems as unprincipled, incoherent opportunists and dirty campaigners." Lewis Baston
looks at the prospects for inter-party cooperation against the Conservatives.
"Few political parties around the world have endorsed UBI as the Liberal Democrats have, and in releasing this discussion paper with specific policies, they have taken that endorsement to an unprecedented level of seriousness." UBI Center praises our policy paper on universal basic income.
William Francis makes the Liberal case for the mass ownership of property.
Andy Kroll says the Forever Trump movement has captured the Republican Party.
"As far as facilitating inclusion and diversity is concerned, it is better to support employees in dealing with past behaviours than it is to 'name and shame' them in the national press. The ECB could have done more to protect their players and show that it is serious about challenging prejudice, but it has shown itself unable to do either." Andrew Page
on the Ollie Robinson affair.
Samuel E Pheby-McGarvey examines the tensions between modernity and folk horror communities in Children of the Stones.
