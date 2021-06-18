Lib Dems storm to victory in Chesham and Amersham

It wasn't even close! Congratulations to Sarah Green on a stunning victory:
(Chesham & Amersham) result:— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 18, 2021
LDEM: 56.7% (+30.4)
CON: 35.5% (-19.9)
GRN: 3.9% (-1.6)
LAB: 1.6% (-11.2)
REFUK: 1.1% (+1.1)
BP: 0.5% (+0.5)
FA: 0.4% (+0.4)
REU: 0.3% (+0.3)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
Sarah polled 21,517 votes to the Conservative candidate's 13,489 - a majority of 8028 and a swing of 25 per cent.
This result reminds us that, for all the talk of a progressive alliance, the most satisfying way of winning Tory seats is by converting former Tory voters.
It also reminds us that, if the voters are determined to get rid of the Tories, they will organise themselves without outside help.
