Dominic Guard looks back on making The Go-Between

L.P. Hartley's The Go-Between was the first adult literary novel I read and I was 13 when I read it.
Having found myself suddenly fatherless a couple of years before, it is no wonder that I identified strongly with the young Leo.Colston.
To this day, I have a weakness for such characters. If I write about a Victorian novel it is probably Oliver Twist, and Lord Bonkers' Well-Behaved Orphans began as something of a joke against myself.
The Go-Between was filmed in 1971 by Joseph Losey. In this video, Dominic Guard, who played the young Leo, talks about the experience of making the film.
It's required listening for anyone who admires the film or the novel. And, as Guard grew up to be a child psychotherapist, it has things to say about the issues they raise.
