Lib Dems gain Oakham South

Great news from Rutland tonight! The Liberal Democrats have gained the Oakham South ward of Rutland Council from the Conservatives.
The result:
Lib Dems: 886 (67.8%, +9.8%)
Conservatives: 420 (32.2%, -9.8%)
The percentage gained or lost is a comparison with the last time the ward was fought, which was May 2019.
And if you're wondering how this can be a Lib Dem gain, the answer is that Oakham South is a three-member ward and we put up only one candidate against a slate of three Tories.
The Lib Dem (Joanna Burrows) still topped the poll and tonight we took the seat of one of the Tories, who recently resigned from the council over a planning issue.
Andrew Teale's preview of this weeks local by-elections will give you more background on the contest. If you follow local elections you really should be reading him every week.
Anyway, congratulations to the new Lib Dem councillor Paul Browne.
2 comments:
Good to see that very old photo
Thanks, Martin. It appeared on the BBC News site a couple of years ago.
Post a Comment