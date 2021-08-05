Explore the remains of the GN & LNWR Joint Railway from Market Harborough to Newark

The Great Northern and London North Western Joint Railway opened in 1878 from Market Harborough to Newark, with a branch into Leicester and its own terminus at Belgrave Road.
The line ran through country that was too remote to generate much passenger traffic, but it carried plenty of freight.
Passenger services ceased in 1953 and, but for a few fragments, the whole line was closed by 1964.
This splendid video follows the remains of the line from Welham Junction, just north of Market Harborough, to Cotham, just south of Newark.
