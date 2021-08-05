Rocket Round Leicester has landed

The Rocket Round Leicester page explains:
LOROS Hospice’s flagship fundraising event, Rocket Round Leicester, is here! A stellar fleet of 40 giant Rocket sculptures have formed an epic art trail across the city’s streets and open spaces from 19th July – 26th September. It’s going to be OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD!
Standing at almost 8ft in height, these spectacularly-decorated sculptures steer a voyage of discovery like never before. Each sculpture has been designed by an incredible artist and sponsored by a local business, will you find them all?
I don't know about finding all 40, but I came across several of the wonderful rockets on a rare trip into Leicester today.
