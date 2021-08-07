Welcome to Fox Books of Leicester

My trip into Leicester on Wednesday meant I was able to visit the city's new independent bookshop, Fox Books.
You will find it in St Martin's Square, which feels a good location for a bookshop. The stock is small but well chosen, and I came away with Catherine Belton's Putin's People. This is currently the subject of a libel action in the London courts, which tends to support her argument.
When I was a teenager, in the old days, in the Seventies, I had a circuit of Leicester bookshops (new, second-hand and remaindered) to follow.
Even in the Nineties, national chains like Dillon's, Ottakar's and Sherrat & Hughes had shops in the city, But the triumph of Waterstone's and Amazon has left it with a single branch of the former.
So I wish Fox Books well.
Other independent bookshops in the county include Quinns Bookshop in Market Harborough and Kibworth Books.
