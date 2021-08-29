Principal Edwards Magic Theatre: The Kettering Song

A passing mention in the latest edition of The Word Podcast led me to Principal Edwards Magic Theatre and this song.
The band, a favourite of John Peel's, was formed at Essex University in 1968. Its members soon abandoned their studies to form a commune.
That commune was in a farmhouse near Kettering. I'd love to know exactly where the farmhouse was, but its general location explains this song.
The tone is mocking, or at least ironically celebrating, but I won't hear a word against Sainsbury's in Kettering. Back in the 1980s I used to catch the bus and shop there sometimes. (These days Market Harborough has a Sainsbury's and a Waitrose, so there's no point.)
The Kettering Song comes from the band's second album, The Asmoto Running Band, which was produced by Pink Floyd's Nick Mason,
He would have been about the right age, and living in a commune with other people's children could have that effect on you.
