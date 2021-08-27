The Joy of Six 1023

David Letts, who runs a small domestic lighting shop in Market Harborough, writes about the impact of Brexit on his business: "Generally, costs have risen about 20 per cent. Some products are now as much as 40 per cent more expensive. No EU traders are fully certain what the extra charges are or will be. So they make it up and just hope to be on the right side when the customs bill arrives."
Jathan Sadowski is a Luddite and wants you to be one too. "The Luddites wanted technology to be deployed in ways that made work more humane and gave workers more autonomy. The bosses, on the other hand, wanted to drive down costs and increase productivity."
"Some sections of the 'All You Need is Love' generation moved beyond Flower Power – a cultural revolution and notions of personal liberation - towards the pursuit of an international political revolution." Dave Haslam looks back at the Angry Brigade, Britain's forgotten urban terrorists .
"Conceived as a prequel to the oft-filmed classic ghost story by Henry James, The Turn of the Screw, it tells the story of what went on at Bly House when the sinister ghostly couple, Miss Jessel and Peter Quint, were still alive." Jane Nightshade on The Nightcomers (1971), which was directed by Michael Winner and starred Marlon Brando.
