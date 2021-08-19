The Joy of Six 1022

Joe Ryle says a four-day week with no loss of pay would have an environmental impact equal to taking the UK's entire private car fleet off the road – and make us happier and healthier too.
"We are not benefiting children, either through parents overprotecting and overmonitoring them, or through society not creating an environment for unstructured and independent play." Emine Saner asks if 'free-range' parenting is the key to healthier, happier children.
Meg Keneally looks at now very different life was for parents and children before vaccinations for infectious diseases became available. One of her interviewees says: "Many younger people have no concept now of how awful it was."
Alexandra Heller-Nicholas on women and video nasties.
"Won’t Get Fooled Again ... would remain the band’s masterpiece. Anarchic, but beautifully produced; their most politically charged song, and their most commercially viable hit." Eoghan Lyng marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Who's album Who's Next.
