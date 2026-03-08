Chaos: Down at the Club

John Bromley was a nearly man of Sixties pop. His Manchester-based band played hard-to-get with Mickie Most, with the result that the producer signed Herman's Hermits instead. In 1969 he brought out an album of his McCartneyesque songs, Sing, on which he was backed by the band Les Fleurs de Lys.
The Riff, quotes a now-vanished Facebook post of his about his success as a songwriter for other artists:
English songwriter John Bromley has written over 200 works with over 60 recorded and performed worldwide by major artists such as Shirley Bassey, Sacha Distel, Petula Clark, Richard Harris, Paul Anka ... John Farnham, Jackie De Shannon and the Ace Kefford Stand.
I can't find any well-known songs that he wrote though.
But Bromley did get on Top of the Pops and into the lower reaches of the UK singles chart with Down at the Club. He explains its genesis for It's Psychedelic Baby Magazine:
I took on a part-time role as a tape operator at Advision Studios in Gosfield Street, London. After finishing a late-night recording session with John Anderson’s prog-rock band Yes in 1973, recording engineer Martin Rushent and I recorded a glam rock song called Down at The Club for fun with the free studio time.
We spent the entire night playing and overdubbing and multi-tracking keyboards, drums, bass, guitars, and vocals, with Martin singing the main vocal. His voice was pretty deep, and because we wanted the vocal to sound like a younger singer, we slowed down the backing track and recorded his vocal at three-quarter speed.
When we did the final mixdown at full speed, his voice sounded like the singer we wanted on the record, and after the final mixdown, what had initially been a bit of fun sounded pretty commercial!
I took the recording to Warner Brothers A&R man Martin Wyatt the next day, and he loved it. He asked who the band was, and I just made a name up on the spot. The non-existent band became a ghost band called Chaos. We got a £1,000 advance from Warner Brothers A&R, and the track was released as a single by Polydor.
The single got a lot of play from Radio 1 and Radio Luxembourg, and quite unexpectedly and unbelievably, I took a call from the producer of Top of the Pops asking if Chaos was available to appear on TOTP in next week’s show. It was a brilliant opportunity but not without a few problems, the first being there wasn’t actually a band...
We cobbled together a bunch of musician friends and co-opted Tony Head as the frontman, deciding to use the master tape to mime to when the show was recorded. (We got away with it.) After the show was broadcast, the single scraped into the UK Top 50 but didn’t get any higher.
Down at the Club is very 1973 - you can hear Slade, Gary Glitter and Wizzard in there. But maybe, as with the last-named and The Glitter Band, it was a song about rock and roll more than it was a rock and roll song. Still, many worse singles made the charts that year.
