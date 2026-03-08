Thomas Telford's St Mary Magdalene, Bridgnorth, may face closure

In a statement the church said that the issues are not cosmetic and "go to the heart of whether St Mary's can continue to serve the town".
The statement also says:
St Mary’s Church is one of Bridgnorth’s most cherished buildings used both as a place of worship and a key community venue – but beneath its beautiful exterior, serious structural problems are putting its future at risk.
A recent study led by Oliver Architecture has revealed that without significant investment, the church could face closure within 15 years.
The challenges are fundamental: the flooring requires complete replacement due to extensive dry rot, the heating system is beyond repair, and poor thermal insulation is making the building increasingly difficult to maintain.
Community consultation events will be announced by the church authorities shortly.
St Mary Magdalene's was originally the church for Bridgnorth Castle. The current building was erected between 1792 and 1795. In a typically pragmatic 18th-century move, the church was aligned north–south to make better use of the site and to present a more pleasing prospect to adjoining streets.
Its distinctive tower stands 120ft high and has a clock, eight bells and a copper-covered roof.
Bridgnorth has a second church, St Leonard's. It is no longer used for worship but is often used for concerts. The group of buildings on the approach to it constitute a miniature cathedral close.
