Ed Davey on Keir Starmer's "staggering lack of backbone"

A Liberal Democrat media release says:
Responding to confirmation that the King will make a second state visit to the US, Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:"The Prime Minister is showing a staggering lack of backbone by pushing ahead with this state visit while Donald Trump treats our country with contempt."To send the King on a state visit to the US after Trump dismissed our Royal Navy as ‘toys’ is a humiliation, and a sign of a government too weak to stand up to bullies."What appalling thing does Trump have to do next to make the Government see sense and cancel the state visit?"
The Guardian quotes this release – and a number of Labour MPs saying much the same thing. Here's Kim Johnson from Liverpool Riverside:
"This war is causing global economic crisis, which will create deeper levels of poverty for my constituent. The royal visit will only embolden Trump. This shouldn’t be allowed to happen; he has slagged off Starmer and undermined our government."
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