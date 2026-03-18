Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
London bars shun Margot Robbie’s gin over shellfish allergen concerns
Ladies and gentlemen, we have our Headline of the Day. Well done to everyone at the Guardian.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:54 am
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