The Somerset & Dorset Railway branch to Burnham-on-Sea

The YouTube blurb for this video says:
The Friendly Line to Burnham was one of a series of delightful programmes in 1980 under the general title of The Seaside Trains. The Somerset & Dorset Burnham branch, which was a casualty of Beeching, typifies many such lines throughout the country. Today, part of the old trackbed across the Somerset Levels is a cycleway and footpath, whilst other sections have more or less vanished from the map completely.
A feature of this little line was the number of level crossings, some 14 in total, some of which were manned by (chiefly lady) crossing keepers living in an adjacent little properties, some so far out on a limb that they were dependant on the railway to bring in their water supplies.
The branch ran from Highbridge to Burnham-on-Sea. It was closed to regular passenger services, long before the Beeching Report, on 28 October 1951. Excursion traffic continued until 1962 and the goods depot remained open until 1963.
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