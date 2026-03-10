What is your favourite TV show that no one else has seen? Gophers!

"What is your favorite TV show that no one else has seen?" asked someone on Bluesky yesterday.
I replied, as I generally do to such questions, with Gophers!'
Reader's voice: Gophers!?
Liberal England replies: Yes, Gophers! Wikipedia puts it very well:
Gophers! is a Channel 4 children's programme about a family of American gophers who move into a new neighbourhood, called Sycamore Heights, living next door to a family of uptight but well-intentioned rabbits, The Burrows.
There were many recurring jokes within this short-lived show such as Arthur Burrows' vegetables planning a rebellion to escape his garden, a mad scientist ferret called Dr Wince, whose ambition was to conquer the world by obtaining a crystal buried in the Gophers' garden with the help of his reptilian servant Sly, and an alien in love with a zucchini determined to get home. Also there were stereotypical "Mexican" cockroaches (dressed in costumes of Mexican peasant revolutionaries of the Mexican Revolution of 1910) who lived in the Gophers' house or trailer park mobile home always trying to steal their food.
The series won the WorldFest Houston Gold Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1990 and was sold to 67 countries. The characters used a mix of animatronic costumes and puppetry.
And when I looked for an image to illustrate this post, I found a whole episode on YouTube.
