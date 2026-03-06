The LNWR branch line from Weedon to Leamington Spa

It's time we had another good disused railway video. This one follows the route of the old LNWR branch line between Weedon and Leamington Spa.
Wolfhampcote is mentioned. As I discovered at the age of 10 on a family canal holiday, here you will find a deserted medieval village whose church still survives, two abandoned railway lines (the one the video is about and the Great Central main line) and an abandoned meander of the Oxford Canal, complete with a tunnel.
Is it any wonder I turned out how I did?
