Beck: Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime

Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime was a hit for the Korgis in 1980. The two founder members of that band, Andy Davis and James Warren, had previously been members of the Seventies prog and folk rock band Stackridge.
Stackridge had the distinction of being the opening and closing act at the first Glastonbury Festival in 1970.
Beck recorded his version of the song for the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. I heard it again on the radio recently because it's the title track of a new compilation of Beck covers.
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