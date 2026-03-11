"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Michael Nyman: Drowning by Numbers (Finale)
Michael Nyman's music makes me happy. Certainly, the only word for this performance by the Netherlands Wind Ensemble and friends is "joyous".
