Stanley Unwin in The Box of Delights

I probably heard the repeat of it near Christmas in 1968, but it was this BBC Radio adaptation of The Box of Delights from 1966 that introduced me to the book's magic.
And I discovered recently that Stanley Unwin was in it.
Click play on the video above and you will hear a short scene between Abner Brown, Sylvia Daisy Pouncer, Rat and Rat's nephew Alf. The nephew is played by Stanley Unwin.
Unwin understood that his act worked best in small doses, which is why he turns up making cameo appearances in all sorts of unexpected places.
No comments:
Post a Comment