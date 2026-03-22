In our Time on the philosophy of Karl Popper

The BBC Radio 4 In Our Time programme on Karl Popper from 2007 makes a good introduction to his thought, both in the philosophy of science and in politics.
In the former he challenged the idea that science involved the accumulation of observations: rather, it involves making bold conjectures and then devising experiments that test their validity.
If I were studying philosophy today I would be interested in the implications of Popper's ideas for our everyday reasoning, rather than for hard science, because I believe we operate in much the same way as scientists.
Popper suggested this in his collection of papers Objective Knowledge, and he called a later collection All Life is Problem Solving.
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