Tuesday, March 17, 2026

There's magnolia, that's for remembrance


It's almost four years since my mother died. A strong memory from her last days is the magnolia at the end of the street. I saw it every time I went out on an errand.

As it was so sunny today, I went to see if the tree is still thriving. And it is.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

  1. Unknown17 March, 2026 22:21

    There seem to be a remarkable number of first rate magnolias in North Cardiff at the moment.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)