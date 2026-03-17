There's magnolia, that's for remembrance

It's almost four years since my mother died. A strong memory from her last days is the magnolia at the end of the street. I saw it every time I went out on an errand.
As it was so sunny today, I went to see if the tree is still thriving. And it is.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
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"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
There seem to be a remarkable number of first rate magnolias in North Cardiff at the moment.ReplyDelete