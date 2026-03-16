Sign up to be informed each time a new issue of Liberator drops

The next issue of Liberator – "The magazine for all Liberals" – will drop in a couple of weeks. If you'd like to be notified as soon as it's posted on the magazine's website, then add your email address to the magazine's mailing list.
Liberator publishes six issues a year. Once you're on the list you will receive an email each time a new one appears. You can download issues from the magazine's website as a pdf free of charge.
There's also a large archive of back numbers of Liberator to explore there. See the recent issues and the archive of older issues.
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