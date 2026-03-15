Abul Mogard: In a Studded Procession

I came across this on BBC Radio 3's Night Waves, but what they played was an orchestration of In a Studded Procession rather than the electronic version above. If you want to hear that, and I think it's preferable, then go to Night Waves for 1 March on BBC Sounds and you will find it starting at 35:50.
If you don't want to bother with that, the version here is still very good.
Abul Mogard? Digital in Berlin explains:
Abul Mogard is an alter-ego created by Guido Zen, an Italian musician currently based in Rome. He has performed at renowned venues such as Berlin Atonal, Poesia En Voz Alta, Auditorium San Fedele and South Bank Centre.
The Organ Reframed Festival commissioned him to write a composition for the pipe organ that he performed at London’s Union Chapel with the London Contemporary Orchestra. He has remixed Carl Craig and Fovea Hex (with Brian Eno) and his music has been used for films by Ridley Scott, in BBC TV programmes, accompanying contemporary artworks, and at fashion shows for Ferragamo.
I was reading when In a Studded Procession came on the radio that night, but I soon found myself devoting all my attention to it. The track may sound like film music, but I'd love to see the film.
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