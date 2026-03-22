Le Tigre: Deceptacon

Who are Le Tigre?
Le Tigre (Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman) formed as an obstinately hopeful, even joyous, post-riot grrrl project in New York City in 1999 – when Rudy Giuliani was mayor and regressive hipster irony (à la VICE Magazine) ruled.
Abandoning traditional punk instrumentation, the band paired drum-machine beats and looped 8-bit samples with the simplest, serrated guitar riffs and call-and-response vocals to write the songs on their first, self-titled album. Released late that year, they conceived of it as music "for the party after the protest."
Deceptacon was the first track on that album. What's it about? There's a whole BBC programme to tell you.
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