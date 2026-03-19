Landspeed record celebration hit by parking tickets

As so often these days, BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award.
The judges you thought you would enjoy this from the story below:
Southport Liberal Democrats said the parking tickets were an embarrassment to Sefton Council and claimed many tickets have now been rescinded after protests.
The council and the office of the High Sheriff of Merseyside have been contacted for comment.
Posting on Facebook the Lib Dems also criticised the council for charging the organisers for opening the public toilets and for refreshments provided for the mayor and High Sheriff's party.
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